Over 500 BJP supporters join TMC in Karandighi

Raiganj: In a major political development, BJP leader Samser Ali along with more than 500 followers joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC) at a ceremony held in Vestuli village of Altapur , Karandighi, North Dinajpur district, on Tuesday afternoon.

The new members were formally welcomed into the party by Gautam Paul, MLA of Karandighi, who handed them the TMC flag.

Speaking on the occasion, Samsher Ali said: “I had contested as a BJP candidate for the Gram Panchayat seat from Altapur in the 2023 Panchayat elections but lost by a narrow margin.

After my defeat, the district BJP leaders stopped maintaining contact with me. Even in times of need, no BJP leader stood beside us. As a result, we could not do much for the people.”

He added that the developmental initiatives

introduced by State Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for the welfare of common people inspired him and his supporters to join the ruling party.

MLA Gautam Paul said: “For the sake of development, Samsher Ali and his followers have joined the TMC. Their inclusion will further strengthen our organisation in Karandighi ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.”