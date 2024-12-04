Over 50 schools of Siliguri take part in seminar

Siliguri: Q&I (by the promoters of India Today Group) hosted Q&I Today, a premier educational event in Siliguri focusing on the future of education. The event brought together over 50 distinguished schools from across the city, including Techno India Group Public School (Siliguri).

The event addressed the growing need for innovation and collaboration in the education sector, ensuring that institutions are equipped to prepare students for the future.

Key discussions centered on crucial topics like technology integration, the evolving role of educators and the skills needed to make students future-ready. Attendees participated in panel discussions, networked with peers and gained valuable insights from experts in the field.

The event commenced with the arrival of directors, principals and decision makers from various schools, starting with a welcome address and an introduction to Q&I.

The event facilitated dynamic interactions, concluding with an awards ceremony.

Commenting on the event’s success, Vinay Singh, Executive Director and CEO of Thomson Digital and Q&I, said: “Q&I Today has been an incredible platform for educational leaders to share insights. It is inspiring to see so much dedication towards shaping the future of education to meet the needs of tomorrow’s learners.”