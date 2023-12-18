Over 4K students to get degrees at 66th annual convocation of JU

Kolkata: Over 4,000 students are slated to be awarded graduate, postgraduate, Master of Philosophy (MPhil) and Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) degrees at the 66th annual convocation in Jadavpur University this year. The varsity authorities cleared the first step by conducting an Executive Council (EC) meeting on Monday but conducting a court meeting for the approval of the convocation date remains.



According to varsity authorities, they have sent a proposal for the court meeting to the Chancellor. They have proposed three dates — December 19, December 20 and December 21 — for the meeting. “We have done everything, only a court meeting is left. After that is conducted, everything will be resolved,” a senior official said.

The official further informed that the EC meeting on Monday was fruitful as the details of the convocation could be discussed and agreed upon by the members. They have agreed on calling the UGC Chairman as the chief guest for the 66th Annual Convocation.

The graduate degrees will be handed over to 883 students from Arts, 1243 from Engineering and 249 from Science, while the postgraduate degrees will be handed over to 953 students from Arts, 492 from Engineering and 308 from Science. At least 413 students from Arts will be awarded with M.Phil. degree.

A total of 460 scholars will be awarded PhD which included 136 from Arts, 121 from Engineering, 15 from pharmacy and 188 from Science.

On December 14, the Higher Education department had communicated to the authorities allowing them to conduct the EC and court meetings. The development took place after Jadavpur University Teachers’ Association (JUTA) wrote an open letter to both the Chancellor and Higher Education minister regarding convocation.

“Convocation, an integral part of a long and glorious tradition of Jadavpur University remains to be one of the most memorable and cherished events for our students. Considering the future and emotions of our students, we, on behalf of all the teachers of Jadavpur University, fervently request you to ensure that our students get their valid degrees and certificates in due time,” the association stated.