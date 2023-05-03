Over 47L people get benefits at 93,850 camps

The Mamata Banerjee government’s flagship initiative Duare Sarkar which has changed the landscape of how a government can serve the masses has crossed another milestone with more than 47.08 lakh people having received benefits in its sixth edition held in April this year.

The highest number of services delivered has been in connection with the Bina Mulye Samajik Suraksha Yojana (BMSSY), a comprehensive social security scheme for unorganised sector workers through which over 16.46 lakh people benefitted.

Lakshmir Bhandar, a scheme for providing a financial support system to the female head of the family has reached over 10.84 lakh women while the health scheme Swasthya Sathi has covered over 4.45 lakh people.

In 16 out of 32 schemes whose benefits were rendered through the sixth edition of Duare Sarkar camps in April, there has been a 100 per cent service delivery that includes — BMSSY, Lakshmir Bhandar, Swasthya Sathi, Aikyashree, Kanyashree, Krishak Bandhu, Khadya Sathi, Widow Pension scheme, caste certificatesregistration of fishermen, electricity waiver, electricity new connection, disability certificate, SHG credit linkage, BKSY (Bangla Krishi Sech Yojana) and Taposhili Bandhu.

Among the new schemes that were introduced this time, widow pension has reached out to over 1.12 lakh beneficiaries, West Bengal Bhabisyat Credit Card Scheme (WBBCCS) has catered to 38,231 beneficiaries while BKSY has delivered services to 9,589 people.

Under the WBBCCS, eligible applicants can take a loan of up to Rs 5 lakh to start a business. Seed money of up to Rs 25,000 is provided by the government. The scheme was announced by the state government in the state Budget for 2023-2024, presented in February in the Assembly.

The scheme extends guarantee coverage of 95 per cent with no collateral security; besides no personal or third-party guarantees will be required by the banks for approving the loans.

Among other services rendered, Aikyashree benefits covered over 2.59 lakh people, Krishak Bandhu over 1.53 lakh, Khadya Sathi over 1.23 lakh and caste certificates were given to over 1.09 lakh people.

About 93,850 camps were held across the state and the number of applications approved has been to the tune of 47,85,501 among which 47,08,450 services have been delivered. At least 32 per cent of the camps were held in mobile mode.



