Over 47,000 footfall on last day, 169 camps held in different districts

Kolkata: As part of the MSME month, about 169 camps were organised in different districts on Friday while the total footfall registered till 5:30 pm was 47,429.



The state government under the leadership of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has taken an innovative initiative to reach out to lakhs of MSMEs (mainly the Small and Micro entrepreneurs) and to provide facilitation services to MSMEs, artisans and weavers of the state. Friday was the last day of this campaign. About 2,390 camps were held till date out of which 169 camps were held on the last day.

Cumulative footfall from August 1, 2023, was 5,43,624 while the footfall on Friday was 47,429 (till 5:30 pm). District-level programmes were held along with programmes in the industrial parks of WBSIDCL at Baltikuri, Tangra and Kasba. Chambers of Commerce also organised camps with the support of district-level officials.

On Friday, the total number of enlistments of artisans/weavers in the MSME portal was 22,330 while the cumulative count was 1,75,799. Registration of MSMEs with Udyam Portal on Friday was 8,124 and the cumulative figure is 1,07,255. Applications distributed for Bhabishyat Credit Card was 6,813 with the cumulative being 89,373.

Further, the number of online registrations on GeM Portal is 243 and the cumulative count is 3,981. Statutory clearances for setting up MSME units are 949 and the cumulative figure is 13,547. Total credit linkage to SHGs under Anandadhara of P&RD Dept was 2,335 and the cumulative count is 45,084. The credit linkage programmes of the Backward Class Welfare Department were 1,005 and the cumulative count was 18,061.

On Friday, the total number of Application Form Skill Development Programme (Utkarsh Bangla) was 1,212 and the cumulative count was 17,046. Registration of industries under the Rozgaar Seva Portal was 680 and cumulative count was 10,855. The total number of Student Credit card applications was 427 and the cumulative count was 10,994. Facilitation for loan-related issues/collection of documents and other bank-linked schemes was 169 with the cumulative count being 5,067.

Total credit schemes under MA&ME department were 453 and the cumulative count was 16,280. Registration for Skill Development under MA&ME Department was 985 and the cumulative count was 9,780. The bank approvals for agricultural infrastructure fund projects are 183 and the cumulative count was 2,607. The total number of new registrations was 1,080 with the cumulative count being 9,489. The total number of PAN registrations was 262 and the cumulative count was 4,344.