Over 4500 cops to maintain vigil across city on Kali Puja & Diwali

Kolkata: The Kolkata Police is going to deploy more than 4500 police personnel on Sunday — Kali Puja and Diwali — across the city to maintain law and order situation.



The police personnel who will be performing duty on the field in two shifts have been instructed to keep a strict vigil to ensure no illegal firecrackers are discharged.

According to sources, more than 50 Police Control Room (PCR) vans in each shift will patrol across the city. This apart, an adequate number of Heavy Radio Flying Squad (HRFS) and Quick Response Team (QRT) will keep an eye across the city to prevent and respond to emergency situations.

About 18 special mobile patrol vehicles will also be deployed to strengthen the police force. To keep a close watch on the gathering, several watch towers have been set up in places where huge crowds are expected.

The police arrangement has been made without the traffic cops and special police teams from the Detective department. On Thursday, Kolkata Police informed that there will be 21 Deputy Commissioners to supervise the force while they will be assisted by 35 Assistant Commissioners.

This year, the police have given permission for the 2689 Pujas. The maximum number of Kali Pujas are being organised in the South Suburban Division (SSD) — 497 Pujas — within its jurisdiction. Also, OCs of all the police stations have already started communicating the dos and don’ts to the portfolio holders of the housing complexes and high rise building associations.

Apart from the police arrangement on Kali Puja, about 6000 police personnel will be deployed from Monday for immersion purposes.