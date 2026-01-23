Over 450 students get job offers at Surya Sen College placement drive

Siliguri: Surya Sen College in Siliguri hosted a mega campus placement drive, marking the first time a large-scale recruitment process was organised at a government college in North Bengal. Conducted with the support of a social organisation, the event aimed to bridge the gap between education and employment by providing students with direct job opportunities.

The placement drive held within the college campus, saw participation from sixth-semester students as well as alumni from the past two years. Around 18 private companies took part in the recruitment process, representing sectors such as healthcare, banking, finance, home décor, IT, and non-technical services. Recruiters conducted interviews for multiple positions including customer service representative, telecaller, marketing executive, back office executive, field development officer, and sales executive.

The initiative attracted massive student participation, with more than 600 candidates registering for the drive. Following the interview process, 456 students successfully received spot job offer letters.

Pranab Kumar Mishra, principal of the college, expressed satisfaction over the event’s success. “Our goal is to ensure that students not only pursue academic excellence but also secure employment opportunities. Keeping this in mind, we organised this placement drive. This is the first time such a large-scale recruitment initiative has been conducted in a government college in North Bengal. We plan to organise placement drives every year,” he said.

The college is also preparing for another major recruitment event next month. From February 9 to February 13, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) will conduct its recruitment process on the same campus. Already, more than 1,000 students have registered for the TCS drive, and training sessions are being arranged to help candidates prepare for interviews.

Gaurav Sahani, a student of the college, shared his excitement: “I am very happy that the college has taken such an initiative. I had heard about campus interviews in other states, and today I experienced it myself. It feels special.”