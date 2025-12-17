Over 44K voters axed in CM’s Bhawanipore seat

Kolkata: Names of around 44,787 voters in Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s Bhawanipore Assembly Constituency have been deleted from the state’s draft electoral rolls published by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday.

According to the draft roll, about 127 voters from booth number 207 at Mitra Institution under the Bhawanipore Constituency have been removed. Sources said Banerjee, who is also TMC’s chairperson, will scrutinise how the names were deleted. TMC reportdly held a review meeting on the issue, which was attended by Booth Level Agents (BLAs) and party councillors.

The deletions account for over 21per cent of the total electorate in Bhawanipore, a figure that has triggered political concern.

Banerjee has accused the BJP of attempting to manipulate voter lists with the help of “BJP-minded”

officials and has threatened to stage a dharna if any eligible voter’s name is wrongly deleted.

Significant deletions were also reported from Kolkata Port (63,730 voters), Nandigram (10,599), Bagda (24,922) and Ranaghat Dakshin (15,905).