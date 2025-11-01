Over 400 free dengue testing centres opened across state amid rising cases

Kolkata: In the wake of a rise in dengue cases across Bengal, free-of-cost dengue testing centres have been opened in more than 400 health centres and a control room has been made functional at the district level.

According to sources, the state Health department has spent around Rs 750 crore this year so far to carry out vector-borne diseases control programmes. More than one lakh health workers have been deployed throughout the state to prevent and control dengue. They were carrying out awareness campaigns in both villages and towns and also conducting anti-mosquito drives.

A surveillance team has also been formed both at the Panchayat and municipality level. Health department has formed a medical response team to quickly provide prompt health services to those patients whose condition is serious. Over 9,000 dengue cases have been reported across Bengal this year so far, with Murshidabad contributing the highest number of cases.

Earlier this month, the state government had directed the chief medical officer of health (CMoH) in the districts to intensify the anti-dengue drive in the wake of the current situation. Chief Secretary Manoj Pant had held a virtual meeting with the District Magistrates and CMoHs of various districts, spelling out certain guidelines.

According to sources, the CMoHs expressed concern during the meeting that various Central government offices and some individuals did not allow local administrations to carry out anti-dengue drives inside their premises. In several cases, houses remained locked, preventing the drives from being conducted. Apart from Murshidabad, the districts like North 24-Parganas, Hooghly, Kolkata and Malda also registered a higher number of cases. It is suspected that due to the repeated spells of rainfall before and during Puja might have triggered the spike.

The health experts have, however, pointed out that dengue cases will subside as the temperature will go down. A micro-plan is being chalked out to reduce the cases. There are plans to operate drones in various places, a Health department source said. Bengal had seen a surge in dengue cases during May-June this year.