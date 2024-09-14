Over 40 local trains cancelled in Sealdah division this weekend

KOLKATA: Eastern Railway (ER) has announced the cancellation of 47 local trains in the Sealdah division over the weekend due to essential bridge maintenance and the construction of a Foot Over Bridge (FOB).

The maintenance work will involve re-girdering a rail bridge between Madhyamgram and Birati stations in the Dum Dum Junction-Barasat section.

This will necessitate a traffic and power block from 10:30 pm on Saturday, September 14, to 10:30 am on Sunday, September 15, leading to the cancellation of 40 local trains.

This will impact several local trains running between Sealdah, Bangaon, Hasnabad, Duttapukur, Lakshmikantapur, Namkhana, Majerhat, Habra, Krishnanagar City, Madhyamgram, BBD Bag, and Barasat. Additionally, nearly 30 trains will be short-terminated,

short-originated, or rescheduled, causing significant

inconvenience for commuters. In addition to the bridge maintenance, seven pairs of trains will be cancelled over the weekend due to the construction of a Foot Over Bridge (FOB) at Sondalia station.

For this work, a traffic and power block will be implemented from 10:00 pm on Saturday, September 14, to 6:00 am on Sunday, September 15. This will affect routes such as Sealdah-Hasnabad, Barasat-Hasnabad, asnabad-Barasat, and Hasnabad-Sealdah.

One train originating from Hasnabad will be rescheduled by 20 minutes and will terminate at Barasat instead of BBD Bag on Sunday.