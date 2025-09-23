Over 40 flights cancelled, 42 delayed at Kolkata airport

Kolkata: Operations at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport, Kolkata, were severely disrupted on Tuesday after a night of torrential rain left access roads waterlogged and hampered crew movement.

Airport sources said more than 40 flights were cancelled while 42 others were delayed.

The impact was felt most on Tuesday morning, when many flights were scheduled to depart from Kolkata. Airport sources said pilots and cabin crew struggled to reach the airport on time through inundated roads, forcing the cancellation of more than 20 departures. Several connecting flights to Bhubaneswar, Patna and Guwahati were also scrapped, taking the total number of cancellations to over 40.

Airlines issued advisories urging passengers to plan travel with caution. IndiGo said some routes were impacted by heavy rain, leading to temporary blocks and diversions, and advised flyers to check updates via its app or website. SpiceJet warned that all departures and arrivals at Kolkata could be affected, while Air India urged passengers to allow extra time owing to traffic and waterlogging and to check flight status before heading out.

Around 3 am Monday, at the height of the downpour, an IndiGo flight from Pune attempted to land in Kolkata but was diverted to Bhubaneswar. It returned later in the day. Airport sources clarified that no other flights were diverted. Some parking bays and hangar areas on the apron saw water accumulation, which was pumped out. Passengers, however, complained that flight information display boards were not functioning properly on Tuesday morning.

Access roads to the airport were waterlogged, leaving vehicles stranded.