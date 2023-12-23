Over 3L candidates to appear for TET today

Kolkata: Over three lakh candidates will sit for Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) conducted by the West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) across 773 centres on Sunday. Out of the total centres, five are in Kolkata district.



Security measures like frisking, biometric attendance and surveillance through CCTVs in all centres will be carried out.

Further, the Board will be coordinating and monitoring the examination which will be held in various centres across the state centrally. Candidates have been cautioned to read the instructions carefully.

In case any candidate is found flouting rules, legal steps will be taken against them by the Board.

Candidates will be allowed to take the booklet after the exam. Like last year two OMR sheets will be there instead of one and the original one will be submitted to the Board while candidates will be allowed to take the second one.

Board president Gautam Pal said that all arrangements have been made to conduct the exam peacefully and transparently. The Board has also introduced a helpline number for 22 places where the candidates can seek help in any situation.

This time too the Board will be keeping a check on all the centres centrally from its office in Salt Lake.

Further, transport arrangements have also been made for the candidates. Adequate bus services as well as buses kept under reserve will run across the state to ensure that candidates are not troubled.

Further, Metro services on Sunday will start early at 6:50 am instead of 9 am.