Over 3K personnel allotted for vote counting in Malda

Malda: Malda is all set to go for poll counting with more than 3,000 counting personnel at two venues for the North and South Malda Parliamentary seats separately on Tuesday morning. The EVMs of North Malda Parliamentary Constituency (PC) will be opened in Malda College and of South Malda in Malda Polytechnic, both under the English Bazar Police Station.



The final preparations are going on as per the directives of the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the district top officials are taking regular stock of the situation.

A total of 14,15,718 votes have cast their votes in 7 Uttar Maldaha PC (North Malda) which is 76.03 per cent of the total electors. In 8 Dakshin Maldaha PCs (South Malda), 76.69 per cent electors have exercised their democratic rights amounting to 13,51,594 total votes.

The district election cell has allotted 1,512 counting personnel for North Malda in Malda College and 1,511 for South Malda in Malda Polytechnic. Both the counting venues will have 8 counting halls with 14 tables in each.

Further, the counting at both the venues will be done in more or less 20 rounds in each, excluding the counting of the postal ballots. Three counting observers for North Malda and 2 for South have been deployed by the ECI.

The district election cell had organised a Press conference on Sunday afternoon to share the required information of the counting arrangements as the ECI directives.

Nitin Singhania, District Election Officer (DEO), said: “We have done all the preparations following the ECI guidelines for the counting process to start at 8 am on Tuesday at two venues of Malda simultaneously. All the requirements have been procured in adequate measures.”