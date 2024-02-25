Over 3K people take part in 2nd edition of Gour Malda Marathon

The second edition of the Gour Malda Marathon was organised by the district police in English Bazar on Sunday morning with over 3,000 participants. The slogan ‘Run for River’ was put up in the front. The initiative this year is dedicated to rehabilitate the Mahananda River that flows through the district of Malda and adjacent to English Bazar. Thousands of competitors from district, other districts and even from other states, including 4 international marathoners found it a delight to run in the event. There were 3 categories in the event of 21, 10 and 5 kilometers marathon races. The race started from the Malda College Grounds and crossing the designated route, it concluded from where it started. At the end of the race, prize money and mementos were handed over to the

successful contestants. Pradeep Kumar Yadav, Superintendent of Police Malda, said: “Last year’s marathon was a great success for the district police. This year, too, we have a huge response. People from Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana have also taken part in the event. Our aim is to promote Malda at national and international level highlighting its heritage, mango, silk and the vibrance of the lively people of the district. In lieu of this, we have enroute the marathon through the English Bazar Municipality area and over the bridge on Mahananda.”

Further, the police, participants, sponsors and others will also take part in a drive to clean the banks of Mahananda on a particular date to be fixed by the district police. This time the focus is on English Bazar. Last time it was held in Gour, 10 km away from the district headquarters.

Many dignitaries of the district, including Krishnendu Narayan Choudhury Chairman of EBM, Kartik Ghosh Chairman of Old Malda Municipality, high-ranking police officers and members of various voluntary organisations took part in the programme.