Over 33K names struck out from housing scheme list

Cooch Behar: Over 33,000 applicants have been excluded from the housing list within just seven days of the housing scheme survey’s commencement in Cooch Behar. The initiative involves on-site visits to assess the eligibility of four lakh applicants across the district.

The survey team has visited 2.8 lakh homes so far, completing 72 per cent of the target. During this process, about 12 per cent of the surveyed applicants — amounting to more than 33,000 individuals — have been deemed ineligible. Officials cited issues such as incomplete land documentation as primary reasons for exclusion. Several applications are currently under review.

High-ranking officials are conducting “super checks” to ensure accuracy. Till date, over 50,000 households have undergone this additional layer of verification.

Cooch Behar Additional District Magistrate (Zilla Parishad), Soumen Dutta, commented: “The survey aims to cover 3.91 lakh households in the district. As of now, we have surveyed around three lakh homes, with 12 per cent of applicants found ineligible.

The survey, which began on November 25 after the election code of conduct was lifted, will continue until December 5. Super checks are also in progress, and only eligible names will be retained. No new names will be added.”

Despite some challenges faced by survey teams in certain areas, the administration has managed to maintain progress.

The survey results are expected to be finalised and sent to the state by December 15. If all processes are completed as planned, financial aid will be deposited into the accounts of eligible beneficiaries by the end of December.