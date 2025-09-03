Over 3,200 century-old schools across state renovated in 2024-25 fiscal: Min

Kolkata: State Education minister Bratya Basu on Tuesday emphasised the need for restoration and preservation of the schools in the state that are over a hundred years old.

Responding to a question by Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Sukanta Pal during the question-answer session in the state Assembly, Basu said these institutions are not just centres of learning but living witnesses to the history and evolution of Bengal’s education. Hence, their preservation has been given special priority.

The minister informed that 3,205 schools across the state that are over 100 years old have witnessed renovation and infrastructural upgradation with the state spending

Rs 68.80 crore for this purpose in the 2024-25 fiscal.

The highest number of schools over 100 years old that have been rejuvenated are in East Midnapore with 694, followed by 384 in Purulia and 278 in West Midnapore. In Kolkata, 207 schools have seen a facelift and the total expenditure has been Rs 3.53 crore.

According to the minister, the role of these institutions extends beyond education, carrying with them a significant social and cultural legacy. Therefore, alongside modernising the education system, safeguarding this past heritage is equally essential.

He further pointed out that most of these institutions are not directly government-run but rather government-aided, which has created some complexities in determining the exact number.

“I will ask the District Inspector of Schools (DIs) to identify as many of these institutions as possible and compile detailed information about them.

It will be interesting to learn about the history of such schools, the advancement in education since those days etc,” Basu said. Responding to a proposal from Pal to upload information about these schools in the Banglar Siksha portal enabling the public to access information about the heritage and legacy of these century-old schools, the minister assured him that his department will consider the same.