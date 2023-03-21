Over 300 ICDS employees felicitated in Malda

MALDA: To boost the morale of Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) workers of Malda, the district administration for the first time felicitated them on the basis of their work.



The felicitation programme was held at Durgakinkar Sadan under the English Bazar police station area on Monday afternoon. Over 300 ICDS employees were felicitated for their services to the department. Such an initiative will be helpful to ignite passion to work better among the employees, believes the ICDS department and the district administration.

Nitin Singhania, District Magistrate Malda, said: “Based on various parameters, we have chosen over 300 employees to be felicitated on stage for their performance. Such a recognition for their work will encourage them to work more and also inspire others to better their performance in future”

From 16 project fields of ICDS in Malda, 3 Child Development Project Officers (CDPO) and 3 supervisors have been felicitated. Along with them, 1 worker and 1 helper from each of the 16 fields, were also felicitated. Certificates of appreciation were handed over to 2 workers and 2 helpers each from 146 Gram Panchayats for their contributions.

The workers were judged on the basis of their efforts in verifying Aadhaar cards; measuring height and weight of children; providing food to them and visiting houses. The workers have to upload their data to Poshan tracker and that serves as a platform for the administrative officials to overview the performance of the employees. A state committee is being constituted to appoint ICDS employees. There are over 5000 vacancies in the district to be filled up once the committee is formed. The ICDS centres running in rented houses are now being shifted to Primary schools. A total of 326 such centres have been shifted successfully to primary schools in the district.