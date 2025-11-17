Over 30 teachers to return as clerks or Group D staff

Kolkata: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) called another 107 in-service teachers to collect appointment letters for reinstatement, with more than 30 of them set to return to their earlier positions as clerk or Group D staff.

Verification for 548 candidates seeking reinstatement under the West Bengal School Service Commission’s (WBSSC) jurisdiction was completed on October 25. The Commission has since been issuing recommendation letters in phases, on the basis of which WBBSE is handing out reinstatement appointments.

Most of the 548 candidates had earlier served as teachers, but some had held non-teaching posts before joining schools as teachers through the 2016 recruitment. As per the latest list, 21 candidates will return as clerks and 14 as Group D staff. They have been directed to collect their appointment letters on November 19 from the Board’s Salt Lake office. Candidates must report in person with the required documents and photographs, with the Board warning that failure to appear will be treated as non-compliance.

Appointment letters for reinstatement have been issued in phases. On November 6, 166 candidates were called, followed by 182 on November 11 and 12.