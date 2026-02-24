Over 3 kg brown sugar seized in Siliguri; two held

Siliguri: Police from Bidhannagar Investigation Centre seized 3.349 kgs of brown sugar at the Murliganj checkpost under Phansidewa block of Siliguri subdivision.

Acting on suspicion, officers intercepted a four-wheeler coming from Bihar towards Siliguri. The vehicle had a board marked “BSF” in an apparent attempt to mislead authorities. During the search, police grew suspicious of the rear number plate. On removing it, they discovered a specially built hidden chamber containing the contraband.

The accused, identified as 40-year-old Alok Kumar Ravikar from the Gurubazar area of Katihar, Bihar, was arrested. He claimed to be a BSF Inspector, and an identity card was recovered from him. Police are verifying whether the ID is genuine or forged. A case has been registered under the NDPS Act, and the accused has been produced at the court on Monday.

In a separate incident, Khalpara outpost police arrested MD Bittu (26 years) from Dangipara on Monday afternoon from Burdwan Road. Acting on a tip-off, officers recovered 370 grams of brown sugar from his bag. He will be produced before the Siliguri court on Tuesday.