Over 3 kg brown sugar seized in Malda; 6 held

Malda: Police in a series of successful raids, have recovered a total of 3.049 kilograms of brown sugar and have arrested six persons in separate operations under Kaliachak and English Bazar Police Station areas. The total seizure is valued at nearly Rs 3 crore in the

illegal market.

On the night of August 25, the police raided Chharkatola (Sahabajpur) and apprehended Wahedur Rahaman (24) and Enjamul Hoque (20), both residents of Sadhritola village under Kaliachak Police Station. Police seized 1,720 grams of brown sugar packed in 18 plastic packets, along with a toto.

In an earlier raid, English Bazar police with the assistance of SOG and CMG teams recovered 814 grams of brown sugar from Md. Firoj Sheikh (21) and Mahibur Sheikh (34), both from Kaliachak. Interrogation revealed that the consignment had been supplied by Halim alias Alim of Patuatoli, Hazinagar, Kaliachak, for delivery to buyers in Arariya, Bihar.

Another operation by Golapganj police led to the seizure of 515 grams of brown sugar and the arrest of Jenarul Islam (42) and Habibur Rahaman (29) of Sahabajpur. Investigations identified the supplier as Alauddin Sheikh alias Kalu of Bamuntola Ghuntola, Kaliachak.

Police confirmed that all six arrested have been booked under the NDPS Act. Meanwhile, cops recovered 22 crude bombs from an abandoned house in Dhuritola in Kaliachakk on Monday. Later they were successfully diffused.