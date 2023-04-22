‘Over 2K vacancies made available for special education teachers in schools’

Kolkata: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has made the register of appointment (roster) to fill the vacancy of special education teacher for schools with more than four Children With Special Needs (CWSN) enrolled in the first phase.

At least 2,583 vacancies were made available for the post of special education teacher in schools, which have more than four CWSN candidates enrolled. The WBBSE will act as the appointing authority for these posts. A hundred point roster will be followed at the time of appointment to the mentioned posts. The state Commissioner of School Education will submit school specific requisition for school wise allotment of teaching posts. The charge involved in this connection will be met out of the budget provision under the Head of Account of School Education Department.

According to a senior WBBSE official, the Board has already been training the existing batch of teachers on how to handle the CWSN candidates. Since the roster has already been prepared by the board, they will carry on the appointment as and when the state Commissioner of School Education sends the allotments, the official stated.