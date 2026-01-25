Over 2K cops; drones, QRTs deployed to maintain vigil during R Day parade

KOLKATA: The police have stepped up security arrangements for Republic Day, deploying around 2,500 personnel in and around Red Road on Monday to maintain strict vigilance and prevent any untoward incident. On Monday, the Red Road and its adjacent areas were divided into 17 zones and 125 sectors. Approximately 22 senior police officers, including those from the Deputy Commissioner (DC) rank, and 46 Assistant Commissioners (AC), along with 119 Inspectors, will be present to supervise security in Red Road and its surrounding areas. As several noted personalities will be present at the Republic Day Parade, drones will be used to keep a close watch on the venue. Three Quick Response Teams (QRTs) will be stationed at strategic points around Red Road, while 10 sandbag bunkers have been set up, and 12 motorcycle patrolling teams will patrol the area till the programme concludes. A strict vigil will be maintained from 11 watch towers. The bomb and dog squads will also be on high alert. Eight Heavy Radio Flying Squad (HRFS) will be stationed at strategic points. Traffic movement on 13 roads, including Hospital Road, Lovers Lane, and Casurina Avenue, among others, will be suspended from 5.30 am till the Parade is over. Parking of vehicles will not be allowed on RR Avenue, Government Place West between RR Avenue and Esplanade Row West, Chowringhee Road, J L Nehru Road, Cathedral Road, Strand Road, Saint George’s Gate Road between Napier Road and Kingsway, Queensway, and Outram Road. These traffic restrictions will be in force in addition to the existing ones. Alongside parade security, Kolkata Police have stepped up surveillance on hotels to verify guest details and bookings. Police stations have also been directed to closely monitor malls, metro stations and other crowded areas, while naka checking at strategic points has been intensified.

