Over 2K applications for V-C posts of 36 State Universities

KOLKATA: Over 2,500 applications submitted to the state Higher Education Department for the post of the permanent Vice Chancellors (V-C) in the 36 State-Aided Universities. This information was submitted to the Supreme Court on September 2 by the state’s legal counsel.



Commenting on the progress of V-Cs recruitment on Thursday, state education minister Bratya Basu stated: “We have done everything necessary. Now, everything depends on Justice Lalit, who is visiting the city this month. The department is collaborating with him. Without knowing the progress of his work or his opinion, I cannot comment on it.”

According to sources at Bikash Bhavan, top-tier universities like Kolkata, Jadavpur, Burdwan, Vidyasagar, North Bengal,

Rabindra Bharati, and Presidency received over 70 applications each. In contrast, newer universities received fewer applications. Surprisingly, one professor applied for the V-C position in 15-17 universities.

As directed by the Apex Court, a committee led by former Supreme Court Chief Justice Uday Umesh Lalit will review applications, shortlist candidates, and recommend three names for Vice-Chancellor positions to Chief

Minister (CM) Mamata Banerjee. She will select one candidate for appointment by the Governor-Chancellor.

Disagreements between the CM and Chancellor will be reported to the Supreme Court. Attorney-General R. Venkataramani has endorsed the process.

The next hearing is in six weeks, with updates on progress. The application period, advertised on July 26, closed on August 23.