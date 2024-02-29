Over 2,900 abstracts of research papers received at 31st State Science and Technology Congress

The 31st State Science and Technology Congress organised by the state Science & Technology and Biotechnology department has received an overwhelming response from the scientific fraternity with the receipt of more than 2,900 abstracts of research papers covering all branches of science and technology.

The esteemed judges in the six regional Science Congresses held at educational institutions based at Jalpaiguri, Berhampore, Durgapur, Purulia, Nadia and Kolkata selected 210 scientific papers for presentation at the two-day State Science and Technology Congress that kicked off from Wednesday.

According to Ujjal Biswas, minister in-charge of state Science & Technology and BioTechnology department, the shortlisted authors will be presenting their research works during the 12 technical sessions on Wednesday and Thursday.

About 36 most meritorious scientific research papers will be recognised with a Certificate of Merit as outstanding research papers. As one of the outcomes of this Congress, the authors of five most outstanding papers will be awarded fellowships for pursuing PhD degree. “The outstanding papers of the top two academicians/ professors will be recognised with the Research Grant for taking up R&D (Research and Development) projects,” Hirdyesh Mohan, Additional Chief Secretary of the department said.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, Dushyant Nariala, Principal Secretary of state Disaster Management department said that his department is trying to build a disaster resilient state through a holistic, proactive technology driven and sustainable development strategy involving all stakeholders to foster a culture of prevention, preparedness and mitigation.

“Reaching communication related to the weather forecast to the last person is the need of the hour,” he added.

Considering the crucial role of science and technology in disaster management, the state has decided to have “Science and Technology in Disaster Management” as a focal theme in this year’s Science Congress.

Apart from presentation of scientific papers, the Congress will also host three eponymous memorial lectures in the honour of eminent scientists.