Over 25K lost jobs: Delegation to meet state Education Min today

Kolkata: A section of the teaching and non-teaching staffers who have lost their jobs following a Supreme Court order are planning to stage a hunger strike movement at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi so that their voice gets heard in the country’s capital.

A delegation is also scheduled to hold a meeting with state Education minister Bratya Basu on Friday to chart out a path of solving the crisis in a humanitarian manner through a proper legal procedure.

Mehboob Mondal, who is the convenor of ‘Jogyo Sikshak Manch’ (Eligible Teachers Forum), that has been vocal in demanding their jobs, claimed that the necessary permission for the Jantar Mantar programme has already been taken.

They held a rally in Kolkata protesting against alleged assault on them by police during an agitation at the office of the District Inspector of School at Kasba on Wednesday.

“Teachers as well as professors and principals of colleges, doctors have joined us in the protest rally,” said Amit Ranjan Bhunia, who was allegedly kicked by a cop during protests on Wednesday.

However, the forum has not divulged any date for their Delhi programme. “We will be staging some movements in the city in the next few days and then will go on a hunger strike. We are ready to die by staging fast unto death, if we are denied jobs,” said Mehboob. Junior doctor Debasish Haldar, a known face during the RG Kar protests, also participated in the rally. He told mediapersons: “Why should the teachers face such a crisis? We are in support of the teachers who are genuine candidates.”

Traffic in central Kolkata was affected due to the rally and the worst affected were school and college students trying to return home and passengers en route to Sealdah Station.

Another group of eligible teachers continued their relay hunger strike in front of the office of the West Bengal Central School Service Commission in Salt Lake in demand of publication of the list of eligible teachers of the 2016 recruitment process.

Four candidates who sat on the relay hunger strike on Thursday said that they will continue their movement until the WBCSSC comes out with the list of eligible teachers and the mirror image of their OMR sheets.

A section of teachers have given the call of march to WBCSSC on Friday.