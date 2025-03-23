Over 2,500 people take part in 8-km ‘Run for Raiganj’ marathon

RAIGANJ: The city witnessed a remarkable event on Sunday as over 2,500 participants from across India, along with runners from South Africa and Kenya, took part in the ‘Run for Raiganj’ marathon. This 8-kilometre race, organised by Raiganj MLA Krishna Kalyani, aimed to promote environmental conservation, development initiatives and support for specially-abled individuals.

The marathon commenced along NS Road and MG Road in Raiganj, North Dinajpur district, drawing participants from various walks of life, including athletes, business professionals, social workers, educators, students and district administration officials. The event was graced by notable personalities such as iconic footballer Baichung Bhutia, film actress Srabanti Majumder and District Magistrate Surendra Kumar Meena, who attended as special guests. Prince Raj Yadav from Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, clinched the first position, earning a cash prize of Rs 50,000 and a trophy. Other top performers were also recognised with cash awards and trophies for their commendable efforts.

MLA Krishna Kalyani expressed his enthusiasm about the event’s success, stating: “We aim to raise awareness about the importance of preserving greenery for our survival and combating global warming. Additionally, we seek public support for developmental projects and to stand by specially-abled members of our society. The overwhelming participation in the ‘Run for Raiganj’ marathon reflects the community’s commitment to these causes and will undoubtedly accelerate our ongoing efforts. The marathon not only highlighted the significance of environmental conservation but also fostered a sense of unity and collective responsibility among the residents of Raiganj.”