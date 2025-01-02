Over 24K motorists booked for traffic rules violation

Kolkata: The Kolkata Police in the past two days prosecuted over 24,000 motorists for violating traffic norms across the city, including 12,272 on December 30 and 12, 188 on New Year’s Eve.

Apprehending the rush during the festive season in mind, Kolkata Traffic Police started a special drive against the errant motorists well ahead. Apart from the routine prosecution throughout the day, special night-long naka checking started on December 20 which is still continuing. On December 30, police had prosecuted 1,727 motorists for signal violation. Also 521 motorists were booked for overspeeding and 131 motorists for rash driving. These apart, 48 persons were arrested and prosecuted for drunk driving. To stop errant two-wheeler riders, traffic cops were found to be very much alert and on December 30, police prosecuted 1,764 two-wheeler riders, including 1,523 for not wearing helmets and 241 for triple riding.

On New Year’s Eve throughout the night, police prosecuted 1,834 two-wheeler riders for not wearing helmets and 403 two-wheeler riders for triple riding. This apart, 138 motorists were arrested and booked for drunk driving. Also 1,769 motorists were slapped fines for signal violation along with 389 for over speeding and 267 for rash driving.

For several other violations of traffic rules, more than 15,000 motorists were booked on December 30 and on New Year’s Eve. Police sources informed that every night from 10 pm onwards, naka checking is being conducted at strategic locations jointly by the traffic guards and local police stations. This naka-checking drive will continue till the end of the first week of January to prevent the dominance of errant motorists. Earlier, Commissioner of Police (CP), Kolkata, Manoj Kumar Verma had said that special arrangements related to traffic have been made to ensure smooth vehicular movement across the city including in and around Park Street and other hotspots for the people.