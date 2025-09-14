Over 2.46L to take HS teachers’ recruitment exam today, state vows ‘fool-proof’ arrangements

Kolkata: More than 2.46 lakh candidates will appear for the higher secondary teachers’ recruitment examination on Sunday, with Education Minister Bratya Basu assuring that “fool-proof measures” have been taken by the state government and the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) to ensure a smooth and transparent process. The second phase of the State Level Selection Test (SLST-AT) 2025 will be conducted across 478 centres for the recruitment of 12,514 assistant teachers in Classes XI–XII. The examination is scheduled from 12 noon to 1.30 pm, but candidates have been asked to report by 10 am for frisking and verification.

“The Chief Minister has given clear directions, and we have conveyed the same to the SSC. I want to assure every candidate that meticulous arrangements have been made at the highest level. I am hopeful the examination will be conducted peacefully and seamlessly,” Basu said on Saturday, on the sidelines of the Professor Satya Sundar Burman Memorial Lecture organised by the All Bengal State Government College Teachers’ Association. Candidates will be allowed to carry only transparent pens, transparent water bottles, admit cards, and valid identity proof in transparent folders. Items such as electronic gadgets, calculators, and watches have been banned. They have also been advised not to bring valuables, as many centres lack adequate cloakroom facilities.

Last Sunday, nearly 3.19 lakh candidates appeared for the Class IX–X recruitment examination across 636 centres. Of them, around 31,000, about 10 per cent of the total, came from outside Bengal, mainly from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Delhi. Basu remarked: “This shows there are no jobs in BJP-ruled states. Will we insult these youngsters because they speak Hindi? Certainly not. We will welcome them by respecting all languages and the Constitution of India. If Mamata Banerjee can provide employment to even some of them, it is a great achievement.” The minister also flagged growing concerns about linguistic discrimination faced by Bengalis in other states, calling it “a matter of serious concern that goes against the federal structure”. The memorial lecture, themed on the significance of the Bengali language, featured poet and Paschimbanga Kobita Academy president Subodh Sarkar as the keynote speaker.

