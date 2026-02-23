Over 2,200 students awarded degrees at SNU Graduation Ceremony

KOLKATA: More than 2,256 students from 28 departments and eight PhD scholars were awarded their degrees on the occasion of the 8th Foundation Day and Graduation Ceremony of Sister Nivedita University (SNU) on Sunday.

The two-day mega programme began on Sunday morning with a one-minute silence for the Trust Member, late Mrs Parul Roychowdhury. This was followed by singing of the SNU anthem, Vande Mataram, and chanting of the Murta Maheshwara Stotra.

“Today is a moment of profound pride as we celebrate the 8th Foundation Day of SNU and confer degrees to the next generation of achievers. The light of knowledge does not merely illuminate the mind, but awakens the soul. As an institution, we recognise our responsibility to ensure that university life becomes a truly transformative journey for every student who walks into this campus. From its inception, SNU has grown into a vibrant centre of higher education guided by the ideals of knowledge, innovation and excellence,” said Satyam Roychowdhury, Chancellor, SNU.

Encouraging the students, he further added that the vision of the institute is to create industry-ready, socially responsible and globally competent graduates. “We strive to be a centre of excellence that integrates technology, research, creativity and human values, preparing students to thrive in a rapidly evolving world.

Inspired by Sister Nivedita’s ideals and timeless vision of Swami Vivekananda, our university remains committed to inclusivity, universal brotherhood and empowerment of youth,” the Chancellor added.

For Prof (Dr) Sanku Bose, Vice-Chancellor, SNU, a graduation ceremony is a moment of transition, responsibility and leadership. “SNU today is a vibrant academic community of over 10,000 students, 550 faculty members, 180 research scholars, seven schools, 28 departments, 10 centres of excellence and 156 academic programmes. We invested in faculty development, research capability, curriculum transformation, industry engagement, because academic culture has to be developed over years of conviction, discipline and sacrifice,” he said.