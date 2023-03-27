Over 20L treated at SSKM Hopital’s OPD in a year

kolkata: The SSKM Hospital, one of the top state-run superspecialty hospitals in Bengal has extended medical services to the highest number of patients in 2022. According to the health department sources, the hospital has given services to more than 20 lakh people through its outpatient departments in 2022 while over 1.15 lakh patients received treatment in the indoor departments.



In the current year, more than 5 lakh patients have already visited the outpatient department. The influx of patients has gone up in the hospital. The state health department is constantly enhancing the infrastructure of SSKM Hospital. It has also sanctioned funds for installing an automated IHC Stainer for the treatment of cancer patients. Nearly Rs 11 crore has been released for the procurement of various equipment.

Incidentally, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee recently inaugurated various new projects at the IPGMER-SSKM Hospital which have come up at an approximate cost of Rs 43 crore.

A seminar-cum-classroom for the radiotherapy department has been set up at an approximate cost of Rs 81 lakh while 10 ICU beds have come up at a cost of Rs 1.53 crore at the Otorhinolaryngology and Head and Neck surgery (IOHNS) department. Hyper acute stroke unit has also come up.A gangway connecting the OPD building and the Emergency Ward at the SSKM has been set up at a cost of Rs 46.33 lakh.The SSKM is a centre of excellence. It has now started sending its doctors to villages. The hospital had recently sent a team of doctors and medical technologists who provided treatment and free health check-ups in far-off places in the western districts of Bengal.