‘Over 2,000 new beneficiaries to receive houses in Jalpaiguri’

Jalpaiguri: More than 2,000 new applicants are set to benefit from the ‘House for All’ initiative. The implementation of this programme has already commenced, as confirmed by Jalpaiguri Municipality Chairman-in-Council Swarup Mondal on Thursday.



The initiative to provide housing began in the financial year 2015-16 across 25 wards of the Jalpaiguri Municipality under the ‘House for

All’ project.

Approximately 8,000 beneficiaries in the Jalpaiguri municipal area have received houses through this scheme up till financial year 2019-20. For applicants, each stage of funding has been disbursed in accordance with government regulations upon the completion of their house construction.

Certificates have been issued to all beneficiaries who constructed their houses in adherence to government norms.

However, numerous beneficiaries have reported not receiving houses despite their applications, leading to challenges for many underprivileged families. Consequently, municipal authorities have initiated the distribution of houses to such families through the ongoing ‘House for All’ project.

According to municipal sources, around 3,000 individuals applied for benefits. Among them, more than 2,000 applicants who submitted all the required documents are now in the process of

receiving houses.

Swarup Mondal, chairman of the Council of Jalpaiguri Municipality, stated: “Houses are now allocated through geo-tagging. Additionally, in the financial year 2021-22, the distribution of houses began for over two thousand families, both those who applied before and after the lockdown. It is anticipated that house construction will commence in the current financial year.

Some previous beneficiaries faced challenges as they did not adhere to government norms in constructing their houses, affecting the timely disbursement of funds. Nevertheless, the process of releasing funds is still underway for those who followed the rules. Beneficiaries will be notified by the respective ward councillor once their houses are ready. All ward councillors have been duly informed about

this development.”