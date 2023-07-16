Over 200 schools suffered damage during Panchayat polls: Report

Kolkata: The School Education department has submitted a report in connection with the damage to different schools across the state during the recently-concluded Panchayat elections.



The report that has been sent to the state Home department mentions that 206-odd schools have borne the brunt of election-related incidents and the estimated damage has been to the tune of Rs 36.57 lakh.

Dinhata in Cooch Behar has witnessed the maximum damage to school properties to the tune of Rs 3.15 lakh that involves as many as nine schools.

Among the damaged schools whose list has been prepared by the School Education department, 95 per cent were voting venues on July 8, the day of Panchayat elections.

Murshidabad district leads in the number of schools that have suffered damage, though less than that of schools in Dinhata. Murshidabad was in the news since the beginning of the nomination process for the Panchayat polls with sporadic violence breaking out in Beldanga, Domkal and Bhagabangola among other places. The other districts from where reasonable loss of property has been reported are Malda and North Dinajpur. Kathalia High School at Bhangar in South 24-Parganas will entail an expenditure to the tune of Rs 1.60 lakh, as per a report submitted from the district.

Properties like chairs, tables, benches, and fans and even entry gates in a number of schools have sustained damage.

According to Nabanna sources, the District Magistrates have already been directed to undertake repair work for these schools. The untied funds available with the DMs would be used for such work.