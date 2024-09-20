Over 200 members from various parties join TMC

Raiganj: In a major political development, more than 200 members from Congress, CPI(M) and BJP in Pirojpur, Raiganj have joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC). The new entrants were welcomed by Krishna Kalyani, Raiganj MLA, in a ceremony held at his office in Sudarsanpur, Raiganj, on Wednesday evening.



Over the past month, more than 5,000 members from opposition parties in Raiganj and Kaliyaganj have switched allegiance to the TMC under Kalyani’s leadership, signaling a growing consolidation of political support in the region. The MLA cited the TMC-led government’s focus on rural development as a key factor driving these defections.

“People are seeing the positive impact of our development initiatives especially in rural areas. The addition of over 200 new members from other parties will greatly strengthen our organisation in Pirojpur,” said Kalyani. This wave of political realignment reflects the growing influence of the TMC in North Bengal as the party continues to attract members from various rival factions.