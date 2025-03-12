Over 200 local trains cancelled in Sealdah

Kolkata: Train services in the Sealdah and Howrah divisions of Eastern Railway will be significantly affected on March 14, Friday. Over 200 local trains in Sealdah and 65 in Howrah have been cancelled due to low passenger turnout on Dolyatra.

According to Railway officials, around 238 local trains in the Sealdah Division will remain cancelled. This will primarily affect morning services on routes such as Sealdah-Barddhaman, Sealdah-Ranaghat, Sealdah-Krishnanagar and Sealdah-Bongaon. Suburban services to Naihati, Barrackpore, Barasat, Sonarpur and Diamond Harbour will also be impacted.

In the Howrah Division, services on routes including Howrah-Burdwan (Main Line and Chord Line), Howrah-Bandel, Howrah-Tarakeswar, Howrah-Shrirampur and Burdwan-Katwa will face cancellations.