‘Over 20 lakh migrant workers registered in less than 4 months’

Kolkata: In less than four months, more than 20 lakh migrant workers have registered themselves in the Karmasathi scheme of the Labour department, aimed at resolving problems during their course of employment outside Bengal and assisting them from time to time.



The registration of migrant workers commenced from September 1 through the 7th edition of Duare Sarkar (Government at Doorstep). Details of over 14.25 lakh migrants were captured through the camps.

“We conducted the door to door outreach programme in those areas where we felt there is potential for more registrations and in places where migrants failed to reach the camps either due to distance or other factors,” a senior Nabanna official said.

Registration is also being carried out through the Bangla Sahayata Kendras (BSKs) across the state. Presently, the registration of migrant workers is going on in the 8th edition of Duare Sarkar which started from December 15.

The registered workers are entitled to benefits including financial support of Rs 2,00,00 to families in case of the accidental death of a migrant worker, Rs 50,000 in case of normal death, Rs 25,000 to transport the body of the worker from his workplace and Rs 3,000 for last rites. In case of accidental disability, Rs 1,00,000 is given if the disability is 80 per cent or more and Rs 50,000 for minor disabilities.

The state government has also constituted the West Bengal Migrant Workers’ Welfare Board which is responsible for skill mapping, identification of training needs and conduction of skill development training for the migrant workers by designated agencies. as may be deemed fit. The Board has been given a free hand to announce any other welfare schemes it deems fit. Murshidabad, Malda, North and South Dinajpur, Birbhum and East Midnapore are districts with a high number of

migrant workers.