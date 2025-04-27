Over 1L to appear for WBJEE; ER to run add’l trains today

Kolkata: Over one lakh candidates are set to take the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2025 on Sunday, 27 April. To manage the expected rush, Eastern Railway’s Howrah and Sealdah Divisions will run additional local trains, following weekday EMU schedules until 4 pm. However, Sealdah’s Matribhumi specials will not operate. The examination will be conducted in two phases, Paper-I (Mathematics) from 11 am to 1 pm and Paper-II (Physics and Chemistry) from 2 pm to 4 pm. Hundreds of academics and officers have been deployed as observers and a series of coordination meetings have been held with them as well as other administrative stakeholders. “The state Higher Education department has exercised supervision and mobilised maximum support for the smooth conduct of the examinations. Support has been received from the Transport Department, police authorities, and district magistrates across the state,” said Sonali Chakravarti Banerjee, chairperson of WBJEEB.

Candidates have been asked to reach their centres at least 30 minutes before the commencement of the test and to be seated 15 minutes in advance. Strict guidelines regarding prohibit carrying gadgets, wrist watches and any written or printed material into the examination halls. Frisking may be conducted at entry points. Any violation could result in immediate disqualification. Strict instructions given in regards to OMR sheets.