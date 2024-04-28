Over 1L likely to appear for WBJEE today

Kolkata: A total of 1,42,692 candidates are going to sit for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) on Sunday across 328 centres. Out of the total centres, 325 are in West Bengal, two in Tripura and one in Assam.



With mercury touching 41 to 44 degree Celsius in various districts across the state, the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board in a meeting with centre-in-charges have asked them to provide the candidates with sufficient drinking water and if possible ORS. Moreover, candidates will be given liberty in taking transparent water bottles inside examination centres.

Considering power cuts as a general phenomenon during summer times, the Board has also instructed the centre-in-charges to ensure generator availability in case of any such emergency. Arrangement of generators is obligatory, a Board official informed.

Apart from this, the Board has also asked state transport corporations to provide sufficient buses for candidate transportation.

Metro Railway has already announced an increase in Metro services on Sunday in the Blue Line which connects Dakshineswar to Kavi Subhash.

On Sundays, the number of Metro services operational are lesser compared to weekdays. But considering the examination, 140 services will be plied instead of 130 services. Moreover, Metro service will start from 8:30 am instead of 9 am. The timing for the last service will remain unchanged.

This year the number of female candidates who have enrolled for the examination have jumped from 32,945 in 2023 to 43,121.