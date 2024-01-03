Over 1L camps held during 8th edition of Duare Sarkar

Kolkata: More than 1.02 lakh camps were held across the state in the 8th edition of Duare Sarkar (Government at Doorstep) in which 71,25,815 applications were received. December 30 was the last date for receipt of such applications in connection with service delivery under 36 government schemes implemented by 18 nodal departments.



The total number of conventional camps was 61170 while the number of mobile ones was 41365.

Though the official delivery of service in connection with Duare Sarkar was scheduled from January 2 to 31, 3477497 services that account for 69 per cent have already been delivered. About 50,11,327 applications have been disposed of and 99 per cent of these which amount to 4991690 have been approved. Bina Mulya Samajik Suraksha Yojana saw the receipt of the highest number of applications followed by Aikyashree, Lakshmir Bhandar, Swasthya Sathi and Aadhaar-related services.

The number of registered visitors in the camps was 80,04,440. Murshidabad registered the highest number of visitors of over 8.99 lakhs followed by North 24-Parganas with over 8.30 lakhs, South 24-Parganas with over 7.86 lakhs, East Midnapore with over 6.09 lakhs and West Midnapore with over 6.08 lakhs.

When it comes to approval of applications Murshidabad figures at the top followed by South 24 Parganas, North 24 Parganas, Nadia and

East Midnapore.

The schemes with 100 per cent benefit given for approved cases include Bina Mulya Samajik Suraksha Yojana, registration of migrant workers, new electricity connection, electricity waiver and registration in the Udyam portal.

The same number of camps will be scheduled for delivery of service too with 7 to 8 thousand camps on an average to be held on each working day.

There were help desks at every camp manned by women SHG members / ASHA/ Kanyashree/ civil defence volunteers to assist beneficiaries.

Since December 2020, seven editions of Duare Sarkar have been held and more than 5.66 lakh outreach camps have been organised with more than 8.10 crore services delivered to the citizens of the state so far.