Over 1L camps at booth level across state from Dec 15

More than 1 lakh camps have already been scheduled at booth level across the state for receiving of applications for the 8th edition of Duare Sarkar (Government at Doorstep) that commences from December 15.

Service delivery under 36 government schemes implemented by 18 nodal departments will be available with receipt and process applications for horticulture crops under the protected structure of the department of Food Processing & Horticulture being a new scheme included in this edition.

Outreach camps for submission of applications will be held from December 15 to 30 while those for service delivery will be held from January 2 to 31. The same number of camps will be scheduled for delivery of service too with seven to eight thousand camps on an average to be held on each working day. Effectively, around 2 lakh camps will be held during the entire campaign period. Forty percent of the camps will be mobile in nature to cater to the tribal endemic habitation, inaccessible geographical areas like Sundarbans etc. Chief Secretary H K Dwivedi on Wednesday chaired a meeting to take stock of the preparations of Duare Sarkar that were attended by the District Magistrates and concerned secretaries of various departments.

It is learnt that Dwivedi has asked concerned officials to ensure that no fake caste certificate is distributed from the camps. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has also expressed her concern over this issue. He also asked the administrative officials to be on duty during the conduct of the Duare Sarkar so that exercise can be carried out smoothly. He constituted a state implementation task force for ensuring efficient and timely service delivery. Forty senior IAS officers have been deputed at district and sub-district levels to oversee campaigns. About 473 control rooms will be set up in the state, district, sub division and block level which will be overseen by senior officers.

Dedicated phone lines will be present for the control rooms which will be widely publicised. Immediate and strict action will be taken against miscreants. There will be a help desk at every camp manned by women SHG members /ASHA/ Kanyashree/ civil defence volunteers to assist beneficiaries.

Since December 2020, seven editions of Duare Sarkar have been held and more than 5.66 lakh outreach camps were organized with more than 8.10 crore services delivered to the citizens of the state so far.