Over 1L applications received for asst teacher posts; 5L expected by July 14

Kolkata: The number of applications for 35,726 assistant teacher posts in Bengal’s state-aided and sponsored schools has crossed the one lakh mark, the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) confirmed on Wednesday.

Though significant, the figure is still well below the anticipated five lakh. WBSSC officials are optimistic, as a large number of B.Ed-qualified candidates from the past 8-9 years have been waiting due to the prolonged recruitment gap. In the last recruitment drive, nearly 2.9 lakh candidates had appeared for teaching posts in Classes IX-X and XI-XII.

This fresh recruitment process, covering 23,213 posts for Classes IX-X and 12,514 for Classes XI-XII, is being conducted following a Supreme Court verdict that cancelled nearly 25,000 teachers and non-teaching staff appointments made through the 2016 selection process.

The application portal was launched late on June 16 but was briefly suspended on June 21 and 22 following a Calcutta High Court order staying the state’s OBC list preparation. In response, the commission suspended category-wise data collection and resumed the application process on June 23. Since then, the number of applicants has been rising steadily. Officials noted that the figure, which stood at around 50,000 on June 27, doubled within just five days, crossing one lakh by Wednesday morning. Applications will be accepted until July 14. The written exam is tentatively slated for early September, with results expected by late October, followed by interviews between the first and third week of November. The final merit panel is scheduled for release on November 24 and counselling is set to begin on November 29.

While a section of the terminated teachers identifying themselves as “untainted” continues to protest the fresh recruitment process, officials confirmed that several candidates from this group have also submitted applications, although the exact number remains unclear.