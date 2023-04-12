Over 1K apply for Kishan Credit Cards in Malda district

A total of 1032 applications have been submitted by beneficiaries for Kishan Credit Cards (KCC) in 15 blocks of the district through Duare Sarkar camps. About 10 are under process. 10 beneficiaries from English Bazar block received their KCC on Tuesday afternoon that will help them rear cattle.

With the assistance of the Animal Resource Development (ARD) Department, the concerned bank disposed of the credit in just a few days following verification of the testimonials submitted by the beneficiaries. The department is hopeful about the discharge of the pending applications in a timely manner.

Utpal Karmakar, Deputy Director of the district ARD department, said: “Credits from the open market charge a huge rate of interest to these people. But in KCC the interest rate is very low. 10 beneficiaries of English Bazar got the benefits real quick. From the remaining 1022 applications the number of approvals will surely increase. The process of verification requires some time as it involves home visits of the beneficiaries to check whether he or she really has the cattle along with verification of bank documents.”

Under this scheme beneficiaries can apply for loans as low as Rs 17004 to Rs 5 lakh 43 thousand 850 for rearing cattle given to them through government schemes. The interest rate is low and subject to subsidy depending on some conditions. An individual or a group both can apply for the KCC and assistance is given from the ARD department.

Cards were distributed among the approved beneficiaries by the additional district magistrate (Land Reforms), Shampa Hazra and Utpal Karmakar.