Over 1.98 cr register for Lakhsmir Bhandar till April 2: Min in Assembly

Kolkata: State Woman and Child development and Social Welfare minister, Shashi Panja in the Assembly on Friday said that her department is planning to introduce some facilities for the physically challenged people which include some special provisions in the state-run buses.



Her department may soon take up the issue with the state transport department.

During the question and answer session, Panja told the House that there are around 20,17,406 people in the state who are physically or mentally challenged.

Special care will be given to ensure that these people do not face any difficulties while boarding/deboarding buses. Special arrangements may be made in public transport. The minister also reminded that the percentage of reservation of seats for physically challenged children in schools has been increased up to 5 from what remained at 4 earlier.

During her reply to a question posed by an MLA, Panja told the house that around 1,98,37,033 beneficiaries have been registered for the ‘Lakhsmir Bhandar’ scheme across the state till April 2. Out of this, around 5,97,235 were from Kolkata. Under the ‘Rupashree’ scheme, the state has enrolled around 2,82,079 beneficiaries. The scheme was introduced on April 1 in 2018.

Incidentally, the state government has taken up the initiative for setting up Half-Way-Home (HWH) for mental patients who have been declared medically fit in hospitals but unfortunately have no shelter of their own. Presently, there are two such HWH — one in Kolkata and another in Berhampore, Murshidabad. They have been named as ‘pratyay’ by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

There have been instances when persons have been declared medically fit for discharge, but for various reasons cannot be immediately restored to their families. HWH is meant to accommodate these people. The step has been taken by the Women and Child Development and Social Welfare department.

Meanwhile, the Centre has slashed the allotment of funds in connection with the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) scheme. The Bengal government has taken up the issues on various occasions.

During the year 2021-22, the Centre had approved 87 per cent of the funds demanded by the state but released only 46 per cent. In the case of food for children, the Centre had approved 59 per cent and released 50 per cent.