Over 18L enumeration forms given across state till 5 pm on day 1

Kolkata: More than 18 lakh duplicate enumeration forms were distributed among electors across Bengal till 5 pm on Tuesday, the first day of the door-to-door drive by booth level officers (BLOs), the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) informed.

The distribution is part of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, covering all 7,66,37,529 electors across 294 Assembly constituencies. The exercise will continue till December 4, 2025.

To assist voters, help desks have been set up in the offices of all 24 District Electoral Officers (DEOs), 294 Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) and 341 Block or Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (BDOs/AEROs). AEROs also visited several residences to interact with electors and explain the ongoing enumeration process.

In Birbhum’s Suri Assembly Constituency, a voter said a female teacher appointed as BLO visited his home, distributed four duplicate forms for his family members and explained how to fill them up. She also shared her contact number for assistance and will collect one set of completed forms during her next visit.

Residents from Bhowanipore and Maniktala constituencies also expressed satisfaction with the BLOs’ guidance.

Meanwhile, all eight recognised political parties have appointed over 63,000 Booth Level Agents (BLAs). DEOs have urged each party to ensure one BLA per booth as far as possible.