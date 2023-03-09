Over 18 held in separate incidents from New Jalpaiguri area in Holi clampdown

Siliguri Metropolitan Police (SMP) arrested at least 18 persons for skirmishes and violation of traffic rules as part of a two-day Holi clampdown under New Jalpaiguri Police station on Wednesday night.

More than 100 people were injured in several road accidents on Wednesday night. A police van was also vandalised in the West Bhaktinagar area.

In a separate incident, Namita Karati, the Head of the Fulbari Number 1 Gram Panchayat was allegedly attacked at Shantipara on Wednesday evening. Based on the complaint lodged, police arrested one Bikram Das from Shantipara in this connection.

“On Wednesday evening at around 7 pm, a group of youths came to the Shanitapara and started to abuse women and when they protested,

the youths attacked them. Many people were injured in the incident. They also pushed me and hit me. I want the culprits involved to be punished,” said Namita Karati, the Pradhan.

In a similar incident, two groups clashed near Kali Mandir in West Bhaktinagar on Wednesday. Allegations were raised that among the group, a few pelted stones at a police van. The Quick Response Team of SMP reached the spot and resorted to baton-charge to control the situation. Two persons were arrested in connection with the incident. The duo were produced before the Jalpaiguri court on Wednesday.

In another incident, two persons were arrested for allegedly threatening a family by showing them a fake firearm at the Kholachand Fapri area on Wednesday night.

Police have identified the miscreants as, Dipendar Kumar Roy, resident of Shiv Nagar in Darjeeling More and Arjun Thakur a resident of Iskcon More in Siliguri. With their arrest police have claimed to have seized a fake pistol from their possession.

According to police sources, about 100 people have been injured in several accidents in the city. The injured are undergoing treatment at the Siliguri District Hospital (SDH). More than 30 people were admitted to the surgical ward at Siliguri Sub Divisional Hospital on Wednesday.

Akhilesh Chaturvedi, Siliguri Police commissioner said: “We had deployed a large police force in different areas of the city. Several untoward incidents had occurred. But the situation is under control.”