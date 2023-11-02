‘Over 1.77L voters increased in draft electoral list 2024’

There has been an increase of over 1.77 lakh voters in the draft electoral roll 2024 published by the Election Commission.

As many as 5,58,821 voters have been added while 3,81,126 have been deleted, as per the roll.

According to the draft, the total number of electors in the state is 75386072. The number of male and female voters is 38331846 and 3705244 respectively. The total number of service electors is 114148.

The final publication of the electoral roll will be made on January 5, 2024, and during this period the Commission will conduct a revision of the draft voter list.

Special campaign will be held in seven days during November and December.

The summary revision of the photo electoral roll started on November 1.

The all-party meeting was held at the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), West Bengal on Tuesday where the demand for error free voter list was placed by the political parties.

The Lok Sabha elections in the state will be held based on the final electoral roll.