‘Over 1.60L avail transport dept waiver scheme in Jan’

Kolkata: The Transport department’s introduction of ‘Waiver Scheme 2023-24’ from January 1, offering 100 percent waiver of penalty accrued on taxes due till December 31st 2023, has evoked “satisfactory response” in the first month with over 1.60 lakh people availing facilities of the same.



The state is also offering waiver of additional fees for not obtaining Certificate of Fitness (CF) in due time and waiver of penalty on delayed renewal/ issuance of permit 100 per cent, if paid between January 1 to January 30, 2024 and 80 percent if paid between January 31, 2024 to February 29, 2024.

“Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee initiated the move to offer relief to vehicle owners who owed huge amounts for not conducting fitness tests for years or non-renewal of permits. We are happy that in January itself over 1.60 lakh people have availed facilities of the same,” state Transport minister Snehasis Chakraborty said.

Sources said the state has earned a revenue of Rs 250 crore under this waiver scheme in the month of January. As per estimates of the Transport department there were around 12.5 lakh vehicles that had tax pending or had not done CF in due time or had not renewed their permit.

The total fine along with dues as estimated was to the tune of Rs 4700 crore and the department ‘s waiver calculation was around Rs 2476 crore. Hence, the total dues against taxes were Rs 2217 crore, as per estimates. Out of the 12.5 lakh vehicles that can avail facilities of the waiver scheme, goods vehicles account for 35 per cent. The Transport department has set up counters in the district level as well as online facilities for paying of taxes, issuance of CF or renewal of permit. The department has gone for wide-scale advertisements through banners, flexes and different mediums so that a maximum number of vehicle owners avail facilities of this waiver scheme.