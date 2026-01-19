Over 15K join SDSL half marathon in Kolkata; CP, wife complete 21 km race

Kolkata: The Safe Drive Save Life (SDSL) Half Marathon, organised by Kolkata Police in association with the state Transport Department, was a grand success on Sunday, attracting over 15,000 participants. Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Kumar Verma and his wife also took part, completing the 21 km race.

The marathon was flagged off by the CP Kolkata along with other dignitaries. The event was also graced by the Mayor of Kolkata, Firhad Hakim, state Transport minister Snehasis Chakraborty, TMC actor and MP, Dev, Tollywood actors, Jitu Kamal, Mimi Chakroborty and Rukmini Maitranalong with Chess Grandmaster and Arjuna Awardee Dibeyendu Barua.

The unique point of this year’s half-marathon is that two winners in the 10 km and 21 km segments will get a chance to participate in the World Masters Athletics Championship, which is scheduled to take place in Daegu, South Korea, between August 22 and

September 3, this year. It may be mentioned that during the launch of the t-shirt for the half-marathon, Verma had stated that, breaking all records, the number of deaths due to road accidents had gone down to 154 in 2025, which was 191 in 2024. CP had also thanked the Traffic department and the common people for the result achieved.

He had said: “I believe that common people have thought about our awareness campaigns and their support and cooperation have helped us to achieve the success.

Our target is to perform better this year.”