‘Over 1,500 dengue cases reported in Dec so far’

Kolkata: Two days to go before the 2025 ends but dengue cases are still a concern for the Health department officials. December is a time when people witness a full fledged winter cold but the temperature has been fluctuating for the past few days owing to the impact of western disturbances.

According to sources, more than 15,00 dengue cases have been reported in December so far. The number has, however, dropped compared to the figures which were recorded in September, October and November.

In the last three months, more than 5,000 dengue cases were reported in each month. North 24-Parganas reported the highest number of dengue cases in December so far followed by Murshidabad

and Malda. State has so far seen nearly 30,000 dengue cases this year.

Dengue patients are complaining about respiratory distress, a new symptom has become a cause of concern for the doctors. Dengue patients often complain about fever with a shiver, body aches and vomiting tendency but in this season the patients are showing additional symptoms like respiratory distress.

The oxygen level in blood is also going down in the dengue patients. Fever with a shiver, vomiting, body aches, lower abdomen pains are the common symptoms. The city based physicians are suggesting that if a patient has similar symptoms, he/she should consult a doctor.