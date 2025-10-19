Over 150 people fall ill after consuming ‘prasad’ in Ghatal

Kolkata: More than 150 villagers, including 22 children, reportedly fell ill after consuming prasad during Manasa Puja in Daspur, block no 1, under Ghatal subdivision of Paschim Medinipur district on Sunday. At least six of the affected are in serious condition and have been shifted to Daspur Rural Hospital for treatment.

According to local sources, the prasad was prepared and distributed late Saturday night during a community worship event held across three nearby villages. The meal reportedly consisted of khichuri and cabbage curry, cooked in the open. Within hours of consuming the food, several villagers began complaining of nausea, stomach ache, and vomiting.

District health officials immediately reached the spot on Sunday morning and set up a medical camp in the village. Community Health Officer Doyel Khatua confirmed that more than 150 people were treated at the site. “Most of them showed symptoms of food poisoning, but all are currently stable. The situation is under control,” she said.

Block Development Officer Dipankar Biswas and Panchayat Samiti President Sukumar Patra visited the affected area to assess the situation. Health workers have been deployed for continuous monitoring, while samples of the food and water are being collected to determine the cause of contamination.

Officials suspect that the mass illness might have resulted from unhygienic conditions during the preparation of food or contaminated water used for cooking. The investigation is ongoing.As of Sunday evening, the condition of the admitted patients was reported to be stable. Authorities have advised residents to refrain from consuming any remaining prasad until test results confirm its safety.