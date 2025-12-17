Over 1.4L voter deletions in Darjeeling, Kalimpong

Darjeeling: A comparison between the electoral rolls published on October 27, 2025 and the draft rolls released on Tuesday under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) reveals substantial deletions across all Assembly Constituencies in Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts.

In the Darjeeling district, covering five Assembly Constituencies, the total electorate has come down from 12,92,857 to 11,70,643, reflecting an overall deletion of 1,22,214 names. Assembly-wise figures show that AC 26 Siliguri recorded the highest number of deletions at 31,165, with the electorate falling from 2,39,808 to 2,08,643. This was followed by AC 25 Matigara–Naxalbari (SC), which saw 28,360 deletions, declining from 3,13,534 to 2,85,174 electors.

AC 23 Darjeeling registered a reduction of 25,935 voters, with numbers dropping from 2,45,277 to 2,19,342. AC 24 Kurseong saw 18,394 deletions, while AC 27 Phansidewa (ST) recorded 18,360 deletions during the revision exercise. “Claims and objections may be filed till January 15, 2026,” stated Manish Mishra, District Electoral Officer and District Magistrate, Darjeeling.

In neighbouring Kalimpong district, comprising AC 22 Kalimpong, the electorate declined from 2,20,862 to 2,03,531, indicating a deletion of 17,331 names. Officials said this figure broadly corresponds with enumeration forms that were uncollectable due to reasons such as permanent shifting or electors being untraceable.

“Polling-station-wise lists of deleted and flagged electors have been placed in public offices and on official websites to ensure transparency.

Electors whose names are missing from the draft rolls can apply for inclusion or correction,” stated Kuhuk Bhushan, District Electoral Officer and DM, Kalimpong. The final electoral rolls for both districts will be published on February 14, 2026. SIR has become a subject of political debate, particularly over the timing of the exercise with the West Bengal Assembly elections approaching. Gautam Deb, Mayor, Siliguri Municipal Corporation, criticised the BJP over the SIR issue, alleging that the party was harassing people through the EC. Calling the process a burden on the public, Deb questioned “Why was the exercise not initiated two years ago and instead started just a few months ahead of the elections. BJP will be washed away in the upcoming Assembly elections as people are being harassed in the name of SIR. The TMC stands with the people. Camps will be set up near hearing centres to help those whose names are missing from the list due to mapping issues, get re-included. New voters would also be enrolled,” he added. Describing the situation as “war-like,” Deb said the party would fight to protect voters’ rights.

“The Election Commission has acted fairly to clean the voter list. Many names of people who died years ago were found, and those wary of SIR have begun meetings with Booth Level Agents,” said BJP leader and Siliguri MLA Shankar Ghosh.